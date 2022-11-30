COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that the state will support the installation of security upgrades at more than 700 K-12 schools across Ohio.
A total of 708 schools in 57 counties will receive $57.8 million in grant funding to enhance student and staff safety.
DeWine is awarding the funds as part of his K-12 school safety grant program, which helps schools with physical security expenses, such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.
"We are being proactive in keeping our schools safe in Ohio," DeWine stated. "Student and staff safety is paramount. These safety grants are helping schools create environments that are secure and welcoming for teachers and their students."
Paulding Exempted Village Schools is the only local district that will receive funds ($400,000) during this round.
This will provide $100,000 each to Oakwood Elementary School, Paulding Elementary School, Paulding Middle School and Paulding High School.
DeWine's announcement represents the third round of grants awarded as part of the safety grant program. In the first round, $5 million in state funding was awarded to 95 schools in 27 counties.
DeWine then partnered with the Ohio General Assembly to increase funding for the program by an additional $100 million, and he announced the availability of the second round of funding in August, totaling $42.2 million for 1,065 schools.
The remaining $57.8 million in grants is being awarded through a competitive process to public school districts and chartered non-public schools, with a maximum award of $100,000 per school. The grant program is administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center.
