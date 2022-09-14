COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that more than two dozen local drug task forces will receive state support for their work to disrupt the drug trade and promote substance use awareness, prevention and recovery.
Nearly $2.3 million in grants from DeWine's RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund will be awarded to 30 drug task forces to help them identify high-level drug traffickers, dismantle large drug trafficking organizations, interrupt the flow of money and drugs from international cartels, and prevent the sale of illegal narcotics to those suffering from substance use disorder.
This includes to $18,371.25 for the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, composed of officers from Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties.
"I'm committed to supporting our local drug task forces, which are working hard to stop the cartels that continuously push drugs into our communities, causing crime and addiction," stated DeWine in a news release.
Grant funding will also be used to support the mission of Governor DeWine's RecoveryOhio initiative, which aims to increase substance use and mental health awareness, implement age-appropriate prevention education in schools, connect those who need help with treatment and promote recovery.
Gov. DeWine worked in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly to secure funding for these grants in the current operating budget. The program is administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.
