COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week of the formation of the Children Services Transformation Advisory Council aimed at reviewing the state’s foster care system and developing recommendations for improving the experience of children and families.
The advisory council was created to build on the historic investments included in the state operating budget providing more opportunities for families and children.
The Children Services Transformation Advisory Council will be tasked with traveling the state to better understand local barriers and best practices; promoting a shared state and county vision for agency purpose and practice; reviewing data, trends, and policies regarding the current foster care system; and providing recommendations and strategies to strengthen all areas of the system, including kinship care, foster care, adoption, workforce and prevention.
“I’ve spent my career advocating for children and families that are touched by the children services system,” DeWine said. “By learning from those who have personally experienced the system, we can work together to make Ohio a state that works for all families.”
The Children Services Transformation Advisory Council includes a wide range of families, youth and subject matter experts from across the state. Of 22 people on the committee, the local representative is Judge Michael Wehrkamp, Paulding County Juvenile Court.
In order to better understand local challenges, the group will host regional listening forums across the state. Regional forums will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the following dates and locations. Anyone interested in providing testimony should submit a written request at https://governor.ohio.gov/fostercareforums.
The nearest forums will be held Nov. 18 at Auglaize County Educational Service Center, Wapakoneta; and Dec. 9 at Wood County Department of Job and Family Services, Children Services/visitor entrance, Bowling Green.
