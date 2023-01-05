PAULDING — A local developer asked Paulding Village Council here for permission to develop a few extra lots in a Gasser Road development site.
Cody Clark, owner of C.C. Seamless, LLC, Paulding, and developer of Countryside Estates on Gasser Road, was present at Tuesday evening’s council meeting. Having purchased the land for the residential lots there, his company has developed the area with water and sewage hookups, adding curbs and streets as well. He was at the meeting to speak about further developments.
“I spoke with Jason (Vance) the other day,” Clark started. “This is regarding the Countryside Estates Development. Here’s the plot (he indicated on a map he produced) ... I have got (lots) 104 and 103 basically sold with the intentions that the rest of the money comes through once the road that comes through is developed in front of it. Then I was approached by a couple ... and they are looking to build a house right away ... . They are looking to obtain (lots) 79 and 78.
“If we are allowed to extend that road for them they will build right away,” continued Clark. “Jason will oversee that all the piping gets put in correctly, we have discussed that. Basically I am looking for permission to extend that portion of the road to get the money flowing off these four lots. Once I do it, it’s a done deal for both of them.
“Will they go back and put the curbs in on those roads?” asked Mayor Greg White.
“What he is asking is extending the roads and curbs,” Vance clarified. “We are still in the process of the TIF (tax increment finance) so Cody is asking for permission because the TIF has not been completed. ... Those two lots cannot be serviced by any type of sanitary sewer. He is going to have to put in the sanitary sewer line that goes up that road. In order for that house to have sanitary sewer, a sewer line will have to be put in.”
“We will put that in correctly and make sure the pipes are put in correctly,” added Clark. “Basically that puts me ahead of the game for the other undeveloped lots once we put the road in.”
“So, you will pay for all of that, or are you asking us to pay?” asked Council Member Barb Rife, because she was concerned about the TIF agreement that is still in the planning stages as well as the financing.
“No, I will pay for this,” Clark said.
After some discussion about whether this addition of lots could adversely affect the TIF agreement, Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman weighed in and said that he saw no legal problems with it.
“They will just have to reconfigure those four lots in (the agreement),” said Hyman. “I don’t see any problem with this.”
After discussion council voted to allow Clark to move ahead with development of the four lots. A new barber in town was also a highlight of the evening.
“I attended, today, the opening of a brand new barbershop,” said White. “Mr. (Trevor) Speice, a young fellow, has started his business. It’s in where the old utility office used to be ... . He is a fine young man and we all wish him good luck.”
When asked by Council member Dave Burtch if the barber cut his hair, White replied, “no, I cut the ribbon.”
Speice is from Payne, White intimated.
“You know Nancy and Ray Speice?” asked White. “It’s their grandson. He is excited about opening the barbershop. We got there at 10 a.m. and he had cut one or two peoples’ hair before we got there and cleaned up the place. He had another one at 11, so he is staying busy. It’s good to have a barber back in town. He takes appointments. I suppose you could stop in and if he’s not busy he could cut your hair.”
Council member Lois Beamer, who joined by video, was concerned about bulk water in the village.
“Rumor has it that we are not going to do any more bulk water,” Beamer stated.
Vance replied, “The machine is down as far as the count reads.”
Beamer then asked, “So what are you going to do?”
“It’s quarters only, right now,” replied Vance.
She continued, “So it’s just temporary?”
“Until we get the new machine in,” Vance replied. “... Whatever news that’s on the street is not official. We need to get a concrete pad poured. With the concrete shortage we are not able to secure a concrete pad. I am hoping to get that built and put in by spring. That will be something more permanent there. Then we we will have credit card, quarters, dollar bills capabilities ... .”
Finally, Randy Daeger, council president, was elected to another year in the presiding chair. The council also voted to go forward with the governing rules as had been submitted.
Vance asked for a safety committee meeting to discuss an agreement with the police department about a present facility inside the village. The meeting was set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with added discussion about EMS as time permits.
