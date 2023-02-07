PAULDING — A couple developers have pitched the idea of new senior housing on Gasser Road near here.
Village Administrator Jason Vance said Wednesday that developers took their idea to the commissioners recently. They would like to build 36, 1-2 bedroom apartments for seniors on land just west of the village limits.
“This is a potential development on Gasser Road about one-half mile from the intersection of Gasser and Williams (Street),” said Vance. “The area butts up against Maple Avenue and it’s an open farm field that the developers are looking to buy from the farmer. It’s about six acres and they plan to develop it into senior living for people 55 and older.”
He indicated that one of the developers is Stock Development Company based in Columbus.
Vance also said the idea for this development is similar to the Bittersweet Subdivision near the Paulding County Hospital.
“It’s sort of like that subdivision, but with a few differences,” added Vance.
“One difference is that this new development is planned right now for leased or rented properties. The ones at Bittersweet are owned. Another difference is the age — at Bittersweet the properties are for people 65 and older and these are for 55-plus.”
Vance added that the developers have have done similar builds in Napoleon and Bryan, but that this would be a first for Paulding Village. He was not sure where the monies for the project were coming from because a private developer is proposing, but he did say that some of the funds could be from grants.
“I know that they met with the commissioners and presented their idea, but everything is still in the preliminary phases,” Vance said. “Of course, they came to the village because they need water and sewage hookups and they also talked about annexation. Again, this is all in the preliminary stages so nothing has been set yet.”
Gasser Road has been busy in recent years as the village has connected the industrial area, about one mile west on Gasser Road, to water and sewage.
Marcia Yuetter, director of Paulding County Senior Center said that she was contacted by the developer about potential collaboration.
“John Stock, the developer contacted us and asked the senior center to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to show the grant providers what is available in the county,” said Yuetter.
“From my understanding he needed (the MOU) to apply for grant money. Basically it said that we would have someone available to contact each consumer as they rent.”
Asked if the senior center would provide special services and programs there, Yuetter was clear about its constraints.
“We just don’t have the staff available to do programs somewhere else,” she added. “I know they plan to have a community center there, so I am sure they will plan activities. It’s just not possible for us to do those activities.”
With condos and assisted living more expensive, Yuetter is supportive of possible rentals in Paulding.
“I do support a place for seniors to be able to have affordable housing,” she said.
“If I didn’t support it, I wouldn’t have agreed to sign the MOU. Affordable housing would be great. These will be subsidized housing units. I think the developer was looking at prices between $400-$700 for each property. That’s absolutely a good thing because there is not much and from the photos I have seen, these would be nice facilities. We will work sort of as an advocate for them and give new residents information about our programs.”
