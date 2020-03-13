DeTray Chiropractic has donated $2,500 to the Dream Center in Defiance. Pictured here are Kyle Brownlee (left), lead pastor of Xperience Church; Megan Detray Park, owner of DeTray Chiropractic; and Guiseppe Blanchard, director of operations for the Dream Center.
Detray Chiropractic donates $2,500 to Dream Center
