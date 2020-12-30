HICKSVILLE — A sewer/water line project on this town's west side is causing some traffic concerns for village officials.
The chokepoint is on West High Street (Ohio 2) approaching the west village limits where Hohenbrink Excavating, Findlay, is replacing a water line and installing a new storm sewer. The street is closed to through traffic from the east at Antwerp Drive (Ohio 49) and from the west at Chicago Avenue.
The trenches are very, very deep and one lane is totally ripped out," explained Hicksville Village Administrator Kent Miller. "There's no way we can maintain traffic."
While trucks from the east can detour onto Antwerp Drive (because it's a state route), the truck detour for traffic coming into Hicksville from the west is Indiana 101, six miles southwest of the village, which connects to U.S. 24.
"The detour is in Indiana," said Mayor Ron Jones. "It's not that many miles for the trucks, but we're having a lot of trouble with trucks tearing up yards and knocking down signs. Coming from the west is the issue — from Fort Wayne — but coming from the east and Defiance they can go through to town and use state routes.
Jones said the village's police officers are beginning to cite truck drivers who are not following the detour route from Indiana and traveling down village side streets or making turns on tight street corners. One stop sign was knocked down twice in the same day, according to Jones.
In other cases, yards have been damaged, the mayor noted, while Hicksville Township trustees have experienced related issues as well.
"We're starting to ticket," explained Jones. "They (village police) have started to ticket trucks, so hopefully the word is out."
Before the closure, some problems were anticipated but not this many.
"I expected a little, but not this much," Jones said.
At $1.15 million, the project is significant cost-wise and time-consuming.
Work started in October and doesn't have to be completed until October 2021, according to Jones, but village officials expect the road to be open well before then, perhaps within a few months.
"They have until October, but I'm hoping three months if the weather doesn't get nasty," said Jones.
