Detmon fund

Antwerp Local Schools’ ALSTV benefited from the Jean Detmon Memorial Scholarship fund which purchased couches and a chair for the school’s state-of-the-art studio. Students in the class use the new furniture as they create content for the daily broadcasts that air to the entire school district and community via the ALSTV Archers Live YouTube channel. The furniture also will be used on the set for interviews. The Jean Detmon Memorial Scholarship fund sponsors scholarships for eight seniors at Antwerp High School every year, but it also has funded projects for the Antwerp Local School Library and the ALSTV program. Detmon was a former teacher and librarian at Antwerp High School and helped launch the broadcast program almost 20 years ago. Pictured here with a photo of their grandmother are Jake Eaken (left), Annabelle James and Drew Eaken, current students at Antwerp Local Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.