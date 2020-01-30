WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta has announced details for the 2020 congressional art competition.
High school students who live or attend school in Ohio’s 5th Congressional District are encouraged to submit a piece of art for this year’s competition.
The competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.
All artwork will be displayed at Owens Community College. The deadline for submission is March 3.
The winning piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., for one year, and three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in Latta’s three district offices.
Submissions can be dropped off at any of the following offices: Bowling Green, 1045 N. Main St., suite 6, Bowling Green; Defiance, 101 Clinton St., suite 1200, Defiance; and Findlay, 318 Dorney Plaza, room 302, Findlay.
Each student is allowed one entry. Eligible artwork includes the following:
• Paintings — oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
• Drawings — pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers
• Collages — must be two dimensional
• Prints — lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
• Mixed media — use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, etc.
• Computer-generated art
• Photography.
All entries must be two-dimensional, and be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and four inches deep, including the frame.
If selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, D.C., framed and must have a wire attached to the back suitable for hanging on a wall.
The submission must not weigh more than 15 pounds, and must be original in concept, design and execution, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.
It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed. Work entered must be in the original medium; that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing. Framing rules apply only to the winning artwork.
District staff members are available to pick up artwork from students. To obtain an entry form, obtain further information, or to arrange a pick-up time, contact Latta’s Findlay office at 419-422-7791. More information is available on Latta’s website.
