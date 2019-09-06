The Crescent-News 2019 Recipe Challenge event will be held in the Westside Hall, 20308 Defiance County Road 424, the evening of Nov. 6. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the program getting underway at 6 p.m. More information about the many fun activities at the event will be published at a later date.
For the 2019 Recipe Challenge, area cooks are once again invited to submit their best recipes in five categories. The categories this year are: Appetizers, Salads, Entrees, Sides, and Desserts. There will be a first-place winner in each category, as well as a grand prize winner and a people’s choice winner. Cash prizes for category winners will be $100, with the grand prize winner earning an additional $300 and the people’s choice winner also earning an additional $100.
Tickets for the Nov. 6 event are $25 and may be purchased starting in mid-September. Watch The Crescent-News for more details. Guests will be treated to a full meal featuring a dinner-sized portion of the winning recipe in each category prepared by our event caterer. Guests will have a chance to win one of many door prizes, be able to purchase the chance to participate in a “heads or tails” game for prizes, a Chinese auction and vote for the winner of the people’s choice award.
The Crescent-News has chosen the PATH Center as its charity partner for this event. In addition to a cash donation to the PATH Center from the receipts of special events held during the evening, guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable canned goods to the event. St. John Lutheran Church Boy Scout Troop 75 will be collecting your donated items that evening.
Recipes may be submitted between now and the deadline for inclusion, which is 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. Contestants are urged to send recipes by email to recipecontest@crescent-news.com; online on the recipe form found at www.crescent-news.com; or by postal mail to Recipe Contest, The Crescent-News, P.O. Box 249, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Recipe entry forms may also be dropped off at the business office of the newspaper, 624 W. Second St., Defiance, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Entry forms for contestants will be printed often in The Crescent-News over the next few weeks.
Submitted recipes should be original, able to be made with ease of preparation, and not contain any expensive or exotic ingredients not usually used by the general public in preparation of meals. All entries must be given a title by the contestants — such as “Best Summer Cucumber Salad” or “Chocolate Cheesecake Surprise.” Personal names are not to be used in the recipe’s title. Each contestant may enter only one recipe per category.
Pre-judging of the submitted recipes will be held after the Sept. 23 entry deadline, with finalists notified by Oct. 2. A special tasting event will be held in the cafeteria at GlennPark Assisted Living on Oct. 8. Contestants will need to bring enough of their recipe to allow sampling by approximately 35 people (the three-person judging panel and the other finalists). Finalists should be prepared to be photographed with their contest entries during the pre-judging event.
Winners will be announced at the live Recipe Challenge event on Wednesday, Nov. 6. All recipes and photos of the winners in each category will be included in The Crescent-News’ annual Recipe Challenge edition to be published Nov. 14.
