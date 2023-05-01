bicentennial time capsule

Some of the items placed inside Defiance's 2023 time capsule are on display here. The time capsule was sealed Friday evening as part of Defiance's 200th birthday party commemoration and is scheduled to be opened in 2073.

 Photo courtesy of the DDVB

Despite rainy, chilly conditions, most of the activities planned for Defiance's "birthday" bash — including fireworks — went through Friday evening.


Tags

Load comments