Despite rainy, chilly conditions, most of the activities planned for Defiance's "birthday" bash — including fireworks — went through Friday evening.
The event included a cake cutting, sealing of a time capsule, music and a fireworks display to end things. A few children's activities were canceled and food trucks didn't come as hoped due to the weather, but Friday's event went off much as planned, according to Kirstie Mack of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau which organized the commemoration.
Six large sheet cakes with red, white and blue bicentennial frosting were served up to those attending, she noted. Each provided about 96 pieces, according to Mack.
From this she roughly estimated that 500-600 people were on hand during the three-hour event Friday night. While that number is a guess, she said with more certainty that 300-400 people were present before the fireworks began.
The weather "probably limited some from attending the evening activities," Mack said, "but those that did had a great time, and it was everything we were hoping it be."
The time capsule included many items intrinsic to Defiance.
"We felt everybody was represented in time capsule," said Mack.
The capsule will be on display for a month in Defiance Public Library before being stored there until its opening in 2073, according to Mack.
Earlier Friday, state and local dignitaries gathered at Defiance Community Auditorium for a more formal commemoration that included speeches from Mayor Mike McCann and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, proclamations and brief recitation of the city's founding history by Richard Rozevink, director of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum.
DeWine compared the details of Defiance to the state's — its agriculture and manufacturing base, for example — but he also linked them in the historical sense as well. Many historians consider events in Ohio long ago — particularly northwest Ohio — as critical to the nation's growth and history, and that story will come alive even more in a new state park mentioned by DeWine during his speech Friday.
A 76th state park is under construction just north of Xenia on Ohio 68 in a tiny town called Oldtown. DeWine explained that this park — which will include an interpretative center — will tell the story of the Shawnee Indians who had a presence at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers in the late 18th century.
In fact, Oldtown — located not far from Dayton — is near the reputed birthplace of the Shawnee chief Tecumseh who fought at the Battle of Fallen Timbers in 1794 and was killed in the battle in the War of 1812 leading an Indian confederacy opposed to further U.S. expansion in areas where Indians had been living and hunting.
The site of the new small park was once the "home of Shawnee Indians," explained DeWine.
"And as I listen to talk about the history of Defiance, one of the things I thought was that when you go there in a year or whenever we get it done and see this, you're going to see part of your history because Defiance played such a major, major role in the history of this state — the opening up of this state — the kind of back and forth between native Americans and the settlers," the governor said during Friday's event at Community Auditorium
(A story primarily focusing on Friday morning's event, including additional remarks by DeWine, appeared in Saturday's Crescent-News.)
Other aspects of the bicentennial commemoration include the planting of a buckeye tree — reflecting the official state tree — at Triangle Park (on Thursday) and the planned placement of a commemorative stone there. The stone will be placed next to the buckeye tree to commemorate the date of Friday's bicentennial observation as April 28, 2023.
Bicentennial activities will continue throughout the year, including at the Lilac Festival on May 13.
