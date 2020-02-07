Wednesday evening’s winter storm led to a snow day for students in the Defiance six-county area, allowing area youth to sleep in, to get outside and make snowmen, hang out with friends, or stay in to play video games.
According to the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana, 1.5 to 3 inches of snow fell across the area, as well as freezing precipitation. Although it may be hard to believe, Thursday’s closures were just the second time inclement weather has closed schools in 2019-20, and the first since November.
With 42 days until the official start of spring (March 19), that’s definitely a low number for this time of year, according to area superintendents.
“There have been times I can remember not having a delay or closing in December, but I don’t know that I ever remember not having a delay or closure in January,” stated Paulding superintendent Ken Amstutz, who is in his 23rd year as a superintendent (10 years at Ottoville, 10 years at Van Wert, and now in his third year at Paulding). “It’s very, very rare to get to February and have only two closures.”
Said Defiance superintendent Bob Morton: “We closed school on Nov. 12 for snow, we had a two-hour delay on Dec. 16, and this (Thursday’s closure) is just the second time we’ve closed this year. Some years we’ve missed a tremendous amount of school, and some years not so much, but I would have to say that this year is definitely not a ‘normal’ year.”
Napoleon superintendent Erik Belcher, who spent seven years as superintendent at Fayette Local Schools before being hired at Napoleon in August, said he too remembers some crazy years, with this year being on that list up to this point.
“This is probably the fewest times I’ve seen school closed due to weather in a school year, but the other extreme was missing 19 days because of snow and frigid temperatures when I was at Fayette,” said Belcher. “It’s definitely been a different kind of school year as far as weather delays or cancellations.”
The superintendents shared there are several factors, and a lot of communication involved, before a decision is made to cancel school. All three agree that it is always better to error on the side of caution when making that final decision.
“I go out (the night before if weather begins, and/or in the early morning) and drive around the district, particularly on the country and township roads,” said Amstutz. “Usually the main roads are okay, so those back roads are really my focus. This morning the roads were ice-covered, it was an easy decision to determine it was not safe to get our vehicles out there. The bottom line is we have to keep our kids safe.”
Said Morton: “I get a call by the sheriff/police dispatch about road conditions when they become poor, either at night, or between 4:45-5:15 a.m., when deputies and police officers encounter road conditions in question. I contact John Mayes, our director of operations, and the two of us go out and drive around the district, before meeting to discuss the conditions. That’s when a determination of what’s best concerning the safety of kids is made.
“As a group, the county superintendents also communicate with each other to provide valuable information about road conditions,” added Morton. “Ayersville, Tinora and we have kids on many of the same roads, so that information is invaluable. The bottom line is we try to make decisions in a timely manner, so that families can make arrangements for their kids as soon as possible.”
Said Belcher: “Here at Napoleon, Jeff Nicely, our transportation supervisor, is the one who is out driving on the roads to check conditions. I serve as the command post, taking his updates, while also communicating with the other superintendents in the county about road conditions, and with others in the surrounding counties to see what’s going on there.
“Of course we want our kids to be in school as often as they can, but the safety of everyone in the district trumps every decision you make,” continued Belcher. “In this instance, we were monitoring the situation last night, before making the decision to close at 5:30 a.m. (Thursday). It’s important to make that decision as early as you can, because it’s always better for families in the long run.”
Although they can’t predict the future, the superintendents are hopeful there won’t be any make-up days this school year.
“We’ve got days we can use up and through the end of the year,” said Amstutz. “In my experience, by the middle of March, you don’t see too many delays or cancellations, so hopefully we won’t have to worry about make-up days.”
Said Morton: “If we have to make up days, it wouldn’t be until the end of the year. But, it’s been a very mild winter, in fact, it was just 60 degrees a few days ago.”
Said Belcher: “We have extra time built into our school day, so we would have to miss a lot of school to make up days at the end of the year.”
