DESHLER — On March 21, 2018, two Patrick Henry brothers, Xavier and Aidan Wensink, were killed in a car accident. The Patrick Henry community has continued to mourn the loss of these two young men who were both accomplished runners as well as overall athletes at Patrick Henry High School.
The month of March represents the celebration of Xavier’s 21st birthday on March 6, and the fourth anniversary of Xavier and Aidan’s passing on March 21.
To commemorate their lives, the fourth annual X&A 5K will be held on March 20 at Pirate Park, Deshler and is open to all ages and ability levels. Pirate Park is the old Deshler School location and can be found by searching for Edwin Wood Memorial Library.
The events begin at 1:30 p.m. with the kids’ fun run, followed by the chip-timed 5K run/walk. At 2 p.m. starts the 1 mile memorial walk. Dave’s Running Shop will be on-site facilitating the 5K race for accurate results. A virtual race is an option for those who cannot make it to the event or feel more comfortable completing a 5K on their own.
Sign-up for the race is through RunSignUp.com, and the race can be found by searching X&A 5K or by Deshler, Ohio, location on the runsignup.com website.
All participants must complete the online waiver at runsignup.com. Early packet pickup will be available March 19 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Deshler American Legion.
All proceeds earned from the race will go toward wellness projects in the Patrick Henry Community.
For more information on the race, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Deshler/XA5K .
