McCOMB — A Deshler man was killed in a motorcycle crash near here Sunday afternoon, while his passenger sustained injuries.
Killed was Donald Rosebrook, 71. He was taken by PMP EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, where he was pronounced dead.
His passenger, Bonnie Rosebrook, 70, Deshler, was taken by air ambulance to St. Rita’s Hospital for unknown injuries.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:57 p.m. Donald Rosebrook was northbound on Ohio 235 and rounded a curve where he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck a ditch and came to rest in a field along the roadway.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were McComb Fire/EMS, North Baltimore EMS and Hoytville-Jackson Township Fire Department.
