DESHLER — A Henry County man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near here Saturday morning.
Killed was Roger Rutter, 57, Deshler.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle driven by Rutter, was southbound on Township Road 5, north of County Road G, and drifted left of center. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch.
Rutter was taken by Medic 1 from the scene to the county morgue.
Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
The accident remains under investigation.
