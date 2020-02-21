DESHLER — A Henry County man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash near here Sunday evening.
Jamie Rader, 32, Deshler, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. A condition update was unavailable.
According to troopers of the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Rader’s pickup truck was westbound Cygnet Road at Henry-Wood Road, Jackson Township, Wood County.
The vehicle was approaching an offset intersection when Rader failed to stop at the posted stop sign and drove off the west side of Henry-Wood Road and struck the ditch.
Troopers reported that Rader was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. Airbags deployed and the vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation at this time.
“This is an example of a preventable crash,” said Lt. Angel Burgos, post commander. “Another reminder to always wear your seat belt and to never drive impaired.”
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Deshler Fire & EMS, Henry County South Joint Ambulance District and Mercy Health Life Fight.
