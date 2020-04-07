DESHLER — An abandoned home was heavily damaged by fire late Saturday evening.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Deshler Fire Department was called to H-616 Ohio 65 for a reported fire at an abandoned home. Providing mutual aid were Malinta, McClure and Milton Center fire departments.

Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed.

An investigator from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene.

