NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners here are being asked about the possibility of using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to build a new fire station near Deshler.
Commissioners discussed the proposal with Richard McCance, president of the Corn City Fire District, which is making the request; Lisa Sugg, fiscal officer for the district; and others during their regular Tuesday meeting.
According to McCance, the fire district hopes to build a structure measuring 140 feet by 80 feet on property it owns just west of Deshler. He noted that the present village fire department is situated in tight quarters in downtown Deshler.
"It's pretty tight," he said." We have a tough time fitting all of our stuff in there; the trucks keep getting bigger. Parking's an issue. We've timed it. Sometimes it takes an extra 3-4 minutes to get out of the firehouse when there's vehicles on Main Street."
He told commissioners that two buildings on the property would be removed while a third would be retained and used for storage. The building could include a community center to be used for a variety of events, emergency operations, voting and meetings, he indicated.
A helicopter pad on the property is a possibility, McCance explained, so the district is discussing the idea with regional hospitals in hopes of receiving funds from those sources.
The district is working with with a Toledo consulting firm (SSOE Group) on design concepts. The project's estimated cost is $2.6-$2.9 million, according to Sugg.
Commissioners Glenn Miller and Bob Hastedt expressed support for the new fire station, although they made no commitment toward funding, given the uncertainty with final ARPA rules. The county has received half its ARPA allocation of $5.2 million.
"I think it's a wonderful idea," said Miller while Hastedt told fire officials "I think you need it (the new fire station)."
The county's EMA director, Tracy Busch, who is assisting commissioners with sorting through the ARPA, told fire district officials that the final federal rules might not be forthcoming until mid-2022.
"You can put your request in," Busch told district officials. "I can research it and I can provide an answer back to the commissioners of what the guidance is. Remember that's interim guidance. Final guidance will come out, I'm guessing, sometime mid next year because they're still trying to answer the thousands of emails and questions."
McCance informed commissioners that fire district officials are also in conversation with Deshler Village and Bartlow Township about the possibility of using their ARPA allocations for the station.
He said officials would rather not ask voters to approve a levy for a new station.
"Any assistance would be greatly appreciated," McCance told commissioners while Sugg said the building would be "something people can see; something people can be proud of in our community."
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• held 2022 budget discussions with several department heads as they had been scheduled to do through the week.
• passed a resolution approving a $46,212.32 change order for the courthouse repair project. This concerns a number of tasks, including roof and chimney repairs as well as tower clock hands removal and replacement.
• approved an agreement with GEM for an HVAC rooftop unit at the county's office complex on Oakwood Avenue. The cost is $11,100. Commissioners also discussed additional improvements to office complex units with GEM.
