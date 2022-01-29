DESHLER — A group of individuals in Deshler were approached in 2020 by someone who wanted to make a change in the village, particularly the downtown area. That suggestion led to the formation of the Deshler Community Foundation, Inc. a 501©3 non-profit organization.
A board was formed consisting of five individuals from the community, Paul Wright, Kolby Seemann, Don L. Parsons, Heather May and Joan Meyer. This past year, two more individuals were added to the board, Hope Yarnell and Karen Weber.
The mission of the foundation is to help provide funding to restore and revitalize the downtown area of Deshler and the Village of Deshler as a whole. The organization seeks to provide funding for projects such as building restoration, and other projects and endeavors that create an enjoyable place to live and visit, while preserving the history of the village.
The organization seeks to raise funds through donations and other fundraising events.
In March of 2020, through the generous donation from a former Deshler resident, the foundation launched its first project and purchased the building that was owned by Janet Luna, previously known as the Villa Rose. That building had a fire several years prior and was in need of major renovating.
That project continues to move forward and to date, the foundation has made improvements to the building including: completely gutting it with a cleaning crew, installing new windows and doors, installing a new metal overhang, adding exterior painting to the entire building, installing anew sub-floor, extermination work, repairing the back wall, hauling in stone in the back of the building, and more recently installing electrical service.
While the board continues to hope that someone will want to come forward and purchase the building with the improvements that have already been made, after much discussion, a resolution was passed by the board to continue to make improvements to the building by the way of donations and fundraising, and utilize the building as a community center once it is completed.
The board’s continued goal is to install plumbing, put in two bathrooms, install a heat source and air conditioning, make it TV and media capable, install flooring, add a small kitchen and repair all the walls.
Once completed it is the board’s hope the building could be used for many events such as the annual Deshler art show, exercise classes, art classes, sewing classes, family gatherings, showers, small parties, etc ...
The board is also open to any suggestions community members might have for the building’s use. The board has received several suggestions on what would be of interest to the downtown area, including a coffee shop or exercise facility.
The initial idea of the board was to get the building repaired to a position where it could be sold and then use those funds to move on to another project in the downtown area. While the board continues to make improvements to the building the members are still willing to entertain that idea of selling the building should anyone want to come forward with a vision of starting a new business in downtown Deshler.
The board will continue to make improvements to the building through the use of donations and may host a fundraiser in the future to help defray expenses of the renovations.
For more information about the Deshler Community Foundation, to make a donation, or to give suggestions on the best way to utilize the building under repair, call 419-722-7479.
