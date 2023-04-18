DESHLER — A large federal grant topping $2 million will help this Henry County village complete a natural gas pipeline upgrade.
Damond Smith of the U.S. Department of Transportation was on hand Monday afternoon in the Deshler Village Council room to present a simulated grant check for $2,218,913.
According to Kirk Behrman, the village’s utilities superintendent, Deshler will use the money to complete a multi-year upgrade to its natural gas pipeline infrastructure. Natural gas is provided through the pipes by KNG Energy, Inc., a gas distributor in Findlay which provides the village with operation and maintenance.
The grant will cover a three-year period beginning this year, and address five miles of leaky pipes. Behrman explained that this will finish off a project that began some time ago.
He said at one time leaking pipes dating back to the the 1950s may have been causing a 5-6% loss of natural gas. With recent pipeline improvements, this has decreased to 2-3%, so with the new grant this will be reduced further.
Smith told those in attendance Monday that Deshler was one of just 37 communities which received the USDOT grant. This group was winnowed from an initial field of 179 applicants.
“It was a long process for those who applied and wrote the grant, but you guys really put in a lot of information as to why you deserve the money, why you need the money and how you’re going to use the money,” said Smith who mentioned Parsons by name for his work on the application.
However, Parsons quickly shifted credit to Behrman and Sandy Roller of KNG Energy as well as others in the village such as Mayor Steve Gibson and board of public affairs members. Too, Ohio 81st District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon wrote a letter of recommendation as did Henry County commissioners; Maumee Valley Planning Organization based in Defiance; Graminex, LLC, in Deshler; and U.S. 5th District Rep. Bob Latta, according to Parsons.
“They all supported us greatly and really appreciate that,” said Parsons.
Councilman Bob George said he is “very proud of our infrastructure and service that we provide our citizens, and this just goes to show our efforts that we continue on.”
Added Bernie George, a village board of public affairs member: “Just want to express my thanks to Kirk, to DonL, to Sandy. It’s been a pleasure working with KNG over the years since we took over the gas service. We didn’t know if were doing the right thing. I think today is the culmination that we did the right thing.”
“It was a two-year experiment that’s now, what, 12, 13, 14 years into it?,” observed Behrman. “It’s true, it’s been a long path. Every year we’ve tried to do projects as money allowed. I think the last couple of years we backed off and haven’t had the funds to complete projects. We did do a small one this year because of the leaks we’ve had. We just finished that up, and this is great news. This will take us to the end and get us fully completed.”
He said the village should have rehabilitation and replacement projects paid off by the end of 2025.
