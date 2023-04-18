Deshler grant

The Village of Deshler recently received a grant of $2,218,913 for an upgrade of the town's natural gas lines. Pictured with a simulated check are, from left: Sandy Roller of KNG Energy; Kirk Behrman, the village's utilities superintendent; DonL Parsons, Deshler's community development coordinator; and Damond Smith, grants management officer of the U.S. Department of Transportation which awarded the grant.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

DESHLER — A large federal grant topping $2 million will help this Henry County village complete a natural gas pipeline upgrade.


Tags

Load comments