Defiance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Tinora Junior High School, 05921 Domersville Road, Friday morning to investigate a reported bomb threat.
According to superintendent Nicole Wells, the following Honeywell instant alert message was sent out to parents to assure them that everything was okay.
“At Northeastern Local Schools, the staff, administration and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department take school safety very seriously. We were recently made aware of a possible school safety situation at the junior high building. Steps have been taken with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department to make sure that everyone is safe in our schools. The staff and students were never in harm’s way. The matter has been resolved. Please know that your students, and their safety, are very important to us. As always, we encourage anyone that knows of a possible school safety risk, to please contact the school and/or the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department.”
