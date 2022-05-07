After a pursuit on April 29 on Farmer Mark Road, sheriff's deputies arrested a Paulding County man.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on April 29, Clifford Bard, 51, Paulding County, led Defiance County Sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase.

Bard was subsequently arrested and charged with failure to comply and endangering children. He was incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).

