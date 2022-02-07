RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — A serious residential fire near here late Monday afternoon received the attention of several area departments.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office began dispatching units at 5:43 p.m. Monday for a fire at 22-290 Henry County Road S (Defiance-Henry County Line Road), about two miles southwest of Ridgeville Corners. The property is located just north of the Defiance-Henry County line.
Ridgeville Township Fire Department was summoned initially along with Jewell and Napoleon firefighters.
According to radio scanner traffic, “smoke and flames” were showing at 5:48 p.m. while firefighters were preparing for an interior search. Napoleon’s aerial tower was reported on its way at 5:55 p.m.
Radio traffic indicated that “heavy fire” was reported in the home’s second floor at 6:53 p.m.
Firefighters from at least two other area departments (Florida-Flatrock Township and Tiffin Township) were called while Malinta-Monroe Township was paged for assistance at 8:32 p.m. Monday
South Richland Fire Department had been called earlier as well, but was helping Defiance with another much less serious fire reported at 1624 Palmer Drive (see fire reports on page A6).
Further details about the Ridgeville area fire were unavailable Monday night.
