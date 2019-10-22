NAPOLEON — Dental Excellence of Napoleon, 875 Westmoreland Ave., will host its annual Halloween candy buy-back event Nov. 4 from 6-7 p.m.

The event will feature games, prizes, crafts and more as area trick-or-treaters are invited to swap their candy for cash. Candy is donated to Operation Gratitude to be distributed to service men and women deployed overseas.

Children will receive $1 per pound of candy donated, up to $10. All candy must be in original wrappers.

The person who donates the most candy will win $50, and the school with the most candy dropped off by its students will receive a $100 donation. Attendees are invited to wear their costumes for an extra prize.

Other care-package items also will be accepted, including small stuffed animals, socks (beige, khaki and dark colors are preferred), beef jerky, individual packages of hot cereal, energy/protein bars, DVDs/CDs and letters of appreciation.

Operation Gratitude is a non-profit organization that sends individual care packages to soldiers in harm’s way. To learn more, visit operationgratitude.com.

For more information about the Napoleon event, contact Dental Excellence at 419-956-0378 or smile@happydentistry.com.

