NAPOLEON — Dental Excellence of Napoleon, 875 Westmoreland Ave., will host its annual Halloween candy buy-back event Nov. 4 from 6-7 p.m.
The event will feature games, prizes, crafts and more as area trick-or-treaters are invited to swap their candy for cash. Candy is donated to Operation Gratitude to be distributed to service men and women deployed overseas.
Children will receive $1 per pound of candy donated, up to $10. All candy must be in original wrappers.
The person who donates the most candy will win $50, and the school with the most candy dropped off by its students will receive a $100 donation. Attendees are invited to wear their costumes for an extra prize.
Other care-package items also will be accepted, including small stuffed animals, socks (beige, khaki and dark colors are preferred), beef jerky, individual packages of hot cereal, energy/protein bars, DVDs/CDs and letters of appreciation.
Operation Gratitude is a non-profit organization that sends individual care packages to soldiers in harm’s way. To learn more, visit operationgratitude.com.
For more information about the Napoleon event, contact Dental Excellence at 419-956-0378 or smile@happydentistry.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.