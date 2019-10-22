• Paulding County
Dental exams:
Health Partners of Western Ohio will be at Wayne Trace Local Schools the week of Nov. 11 to offer exams, teeth cleanings, fluoride treatments and dental sealants to students. Health Partners of Western Ohio will bill Medicaid and private insurance, but families will have no out-of-pocket expense by participating. If a child has no health coverage there will be no charge. Health Partners of Western Ohio may be able to help sign students and families up for insurance if eligible. The program is open to all children.
The deadline to return the form to participate is Nov. 4. The form can be found at waynetrace.org/ and clicking on any of the three schools.
