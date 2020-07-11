Mark Denning had already found a home with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office with whom he served as an officer for many years; now he’s found another one on the county’s west end.
A former sheriff’s office road deputy and sergeant, Denning retired in 2017, not long before he began a new career as Hicksville’s police chief on Dec. 19, 2018. It’s been a good choice, according to Denning.
“It’s went well,” he said during an interview with The Crescent-News earlier this week. “The community’s great to work with. I’ve had a pretty good (village) council to work with. You have your bumps and bruises. Not everyone sees eye to eye, but for the most part it is going very well. ... This is a great community. They’ve been supportive from day one. You’re not going to please everybody, but for the most part I would say I got the full support of the community.”
The main difference between his previous years with the sheriff’s office and his job as chief, of course, is that he’s responsible for running Hicksville’s police department. As a sheriff’s sergeant, he served nine years in charge of county courthouse security, which put him in charge of a department with several employees.
“I set the policy now, where before I might be involved putting policies together or at least getting ideas for policies,” explained Denning, 53. “Now, I’m the one making the policies, and reviewing the policies. I get to say what goes on and what happens — it’s the biggest difference.”
But he said he often sees the same type of cases he did as a sheriff’s deputy.
“It’s the same types of crimes,” said Denning. “We have a lower volume of calls, but we stay busy.”
His staff includes eight full-time officers working three different shifts out of their headquarters at 510 W. High St.
Denning said he has encouraged his officers to be proactive and not reactive.
“One thing I’ve encouraged them to do is to be more is proactive and not be reactive,” he said. “... I told them I wasn’t going to micro-manage them. If we make mistakes we’re not perfect, but if (they) screw up we deal with it as a team. It’s not about the individual, it’s a team effort.”
As far as cases go, Denning said his department had “a lot of sexual assault investigations” during his first year, but things have slacked off in the area. Furthermore, he noted that “we’ve been targeting drug complaints since I took over,” but he said the department hasn’t had that many of those.
With a no-nonsense approach, Denning said his department issues its “share” of traffic tickets, but he wants “legitimate” tickets from his officers.
Like other law enforcement officers, Denning has had to deal with public impressions formed in the wake of national attention placed upon the behavior of some officers. And he’s very blunt about the prospects for new officers.
“If I would become a cop come now, I would not want to do this job,” he said. “Not the way things are now. I don’t feel we are getting the support from our lawmakers and the government.”
As such, he said taking “qualified immunity” from officers — as some national legislation has proposed — will only complicate the process of finding new ones.
“It’s hard enough now to try to get applicants to apply for jobs,” said Denning. “Nobody wants to do this job anymore, and this is just going to make it more difficult for anyone who wants to do it.”
So, when the public shows support for the profession, it fills him with appreciation. One example: his officers and others in area communities recently were given small handbags with snacks and local business gift certificates by the “Support Our Local Enforcement Officers” group based in Williams County.
“It was absolutely awesome,” said Denning. “I would say the community support, especially in northwest Ohio is pretty good.”
So how long does he plan on staying on as Hicksville’s chief?
“My goal when I was coming in here, was to give them at least 10 years,” said Denning. “But we’ll see where it goes. That was my goal. ... I’ve loved it so far. It’s been good. They’ve treated me well up here. I have a good group of guys.”
