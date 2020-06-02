Demonstrators in downtown Defiance have been given a two-week permit to use the courthouse square.
County commissioners issued a permit to Javier Hugo Cruz of Defiance during their Monday meeting, allowing the property to be used for peaceful demonstrations.
Small groups of demonstrators gathered on the sidewalk at the northeast corner of Second and Clinton streets in downtown Defiance — just outside the courthouse — Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as a reaction to the death of a black man at police hands last week in Minneapolis, Minn. Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel spoke with demonstrators Friday, informing them they would not be allowed on the grass, monument area or on the courthouse steps.
Engel said he told Cruz that because they didn’t yet have a permit, “they were welcome to be on the sidewalk” but “couldn’t go on the courthouse property. He advised that wouldn’t be a problem. They complied all weekend.”
On Monday, Cruz signed a request for a permit on the courthouse property, which commissioners unanimously approved for a two-week period, from 3-6 p.m. each day.
“When he was filling out the permit we basically just told him, ‘you guys have been peaceful and good about stuff,’” explained Commissioner Ryan Mack. “We asked them to continue that.”
As the event organizer, Cruz also was asked to contact the county sheriff’s office or the city police department if he sees anyone coming from out of town, explained Mack. The comment reflects vigilance about people bringing less than peaceful intentions to town.
However, Mack noted the demonstrators who were at Second and Clinton streets during the weekend, “seemed to be peaceful and respectful people. In America, you have the right to protest things.”
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his weekly update. He noted that a contractor widening several roads will be working on Buckskin Road followed by Farmer-Mark Road, between Fountain Street and Ohio 18; Jericho Road, between Ohio 49 and Casebeer Miller Road; and Casebeer-Miller Road, between Jericho and Defiance-Paulding County Line roads. The paving contractor will be working on Blanchard, Bowman and Powers roads, according to Schlatter.
