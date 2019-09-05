The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District held its Soil Health Social from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at 06879 Evansport Road. This event was a field day for area farmers and conservation districts.
The keynote speaker was Evansport farmer Rick Clark, who spoke of the benefits of green farming and the economics of a regenerative farming system.
Among the programs were Tyler Miller’s tour of a cascading waterway near the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, a cover crop plot walk by James Hoorman of Natural Resources Conservation Service, and demonstrations of a rainfall simulator from Steve Snyder of NRCS.
The rainfall simulator, Snyder explained, visually demonstrates a simulated rainfall and how it affects crop land. Since no two farmers have exactly the same type of soil, Snyder and others prepared for the demonstration by selecting five different large soil samples from five separate farms.
The samples were placed on a small slope in order to simulate rain which would run off of land into a body of water such as a creek. Transparent containers were placed in front of the simulator to catch the “runoff,” while others were placed below the machine in order to see the amount of sedation.
When activated, the simulator sprayed water in a manner similar to rainfall, with Snyder measuring when an inch of “rain” had fallen on each soil sample, after which the amount and condition of water and soil were examined for infiltration and the amount of sediment in each container. Most of the water examined contained some amount of sedation, but Snyder was pleased with the differences shown in the soil samples.
“Water quality is very important,” said Snyder, who noted that farmers are always concerned about highly functional soil and that the more infiltration in the soil, the less water stays on the surface. Also, he said, “when water leaves (an area), it takes nutrients and chemicals with it.”
Snyder also discussed cover crops and various hurdles which farmers still need to overcome in order to have successful yields. “We’ve learned a lot of things about what not to do,” he said.
He also admitted not to know just how long NRCS has used rainfall simulators, but said he heard rumors that similar devices had been used back in the 1980s.
