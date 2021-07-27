Crews from ALL Excavating & Demolition resumed tearing down buildings located on the west side of the 100 block of Clinton Street, downtown Defiance on Monday. By the afternoon, only part of the front wall and a portion of the wall directly adjacent to Spanky’s Bar remained. A member of the demolition crew estimated the building demolition and site cleanup could be finished by the end of the week.
