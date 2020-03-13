Northwest Ohio Democrats now say their annual fundraising dinner won’t be held until the fall, due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The Jefferson, Clinton, Carter Dinner has been set for Thursday at Northwest State Community College near Archbold, but was postponed due to a proclamation Tuesday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine concerning efforts to control the virus.
Northwest State Community College contacted Fulton County’s Democratic Party chairman, Frank Michalkiewicz, to inform him that the event would need to be canceled for Thursday because no gatherings of more than 100 people are permitted in a state facility.
Defiance County Democratic Party chairman Charlie Bakle said Tuesday night that about 125-130 people might attend the event.
He said Tuesday night that Democrats were thinking about postponing the fifth annual event for a month or so, and hold it at the UAW Hall in Defiance. However, following phone discussions on the matter Wednesday morning with fellow Democrats from surrounding counties, they decided to put the event off until the fall.
“We’re talking about having it in September or October,” said Bakle. “We’re waiting to see what happens with this virus. We wish it would have come off because it would help our candidates running for office sooner. We hope this virus thing comes to an end soon and saves people’s lives.”
He isn’t sure of the fall venue, whether it might be back at Northwest State — where it’s been since its inception — or held in Defiance. But Michalkiewicz said he prefers Northwest State as it’s more centrally located for Democrats in the seven counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Williams and Van Wert).
“It really depends on how things flow,” he said. “We like it there because it’s centrally located for everybody to get to. We’ll have to look at when the time comes.”
He also is happy with the relationship with Northwest State since the dinner started five years ago.
“We’ve been happy having it at Northwest State Community College,” Michalkiewicz said. “They’ve been great to work with. They’ve helped us with what we needed to have ... .”
According to Bakle, those who purchased tickets have three options: receive a refund, receive a credit toward a ticket for the fall dinner or make a donation to the party. They can contact their respective county party chairman when deciding what to do.
Several guests had been lined up for Thursday’s event before it was postponed. They include Ohio Supreme Court candidates Jennifer Brunner and John O’Donnell — each is trying to oust a Republican incumbent in November — as well as State Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, Toledo’s former mayor.
Bakle indicated that the supreme court candidates would come to the fall dinner, but wasn’t sure about Hicks-Hudson. By then, U.S. 5th District Democrats also will have chosen their nominee for the general election from among three candidates — M. Xavier Carrigan of North Baltimore, Gene Redinger of Bryan, Nick Rubando of Bowling Green — and the winner is likely to attend.
