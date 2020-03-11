Some northwest Ohio Democrats had hoped to gather for an annual dinner at Northwest State Community College Thursday, but those plans have changed due to a proclamation from Gov. Mike DeWine concerning the coronavirus.
DeWine has recommended that the state’s colleges go to online classes until the virus threat subsides. But the specific reason for the event’s cancellation couldn’t be confirmed before press time Tuesday evening.
The dinner was scheduled to begin late Thursday evening, with appearances planned by Democratic Party candidates for Ohio Supreme Court and State Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, Toledo’s former mayor, according to Charlie Bakle, Defiance County’s party chairman.
He said about 125-130 persons from seven area counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams) were expected to attend the fifth annual event, known as the Jefferson, Clinton Carter Dinner — named for former Democratic presidents.
Bakle said Democrats are attempting to reschedule the event, perhaps at the UAW Hall on Baltimore Road in Defiance in a month or so.
“We won’t know until we see their (UAW) calendar,” he said. “We (would) have to line up a caterer.”
Bakle said the cancellation was “disappointing, and we have some minor costs,” he explained. “Hopefully, we can reschedule at the UAW Hall.” In that case, party officials would simply notify “everybody who bought tickets of the change of the date and time ... .”
As such, the $25 tickets that some bought for the event could still be used, even if the dinner is held at a different location in Defiance, according to Bakle. But those that aren’t able to attend may get their money refunded, he indicated.
Defiance County Democrats also are preparing for the party’s eighth annual picnic, planned from 1-4 p.m. June 20 at the UAW Park on Baltimore Road. Democrats from the above seven counties are invited to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.