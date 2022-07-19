Of the 10 election candidates invited to speak at the Seven County Democratic Party Family Picnic, nine of them attended, making for a full schedule and hive of activity at Defiance’s UAW Park Saturday.
Some topics centered around education and the working class. After Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur gave her speech, Cheryl Stephens, lieutenant governor candidate and Nan Whaley’s running mate, followed.
“I don’t know about you, but I think every Ohioan has a friend, a family member, or somebody that lives down the street from them that is a teacher. You know from your own personal experiences that other than learning in the home, children learn best from teachers who are committed to quality education,” Stephens expressed. As a person who values education, she hopes to stop the decreases made in school funding. She stated, “they are the foundation of how we become better ... .Why do want to reduce the effectiveness of teachers?”
Craig Swartz, candidate for U.S. District 5, held similar sentiments of bettering schools and providing quality education.
As a parent to an autistic child, Swartz and his wife struggled to navigate Connor, their son, through a public school system that wasn’t inclusive toward him.
“Camille had to act as an early intervention specialist before she was qualified to do so precisely because they didn’t know anything about autism. We brought the teachers and the staff and everybody along — Connor was a pioneer for upper schools,” he shared.
Judge Terri Jamison, candidate for Ohio Supreme Court, appealed to the working class while on stage.
“If you want someone on the ballot, or someone that is on the court that comes from union background, that comes from working class, I’m your girl,” Jamison proclaimed. “I come from the working class. I’m just like you. I worked my way through undergrad. I worked my way through law school. No one put a silver spoon in my mouth. I’m just like you. I’m working class.”
The highest order of the state should know what working class people want, Jamison continued. In a summation of her points, freedom to access the court, to have the working class voice be heard and for equal justice is what the working class wants.
Ohio treasurer candidate, Scott Schertzer, also addressed the working class — more specifically, the working class that is trying to retire. Schertzer said he aims to restore the integrity of the pension systems in the state of Ohio. In his speech, Schertzer claimed that Ohioans are working harder, but receiving less money, causing them to work even longer.
“If you work with dignity, you should retire with dignity so that you can live with dignity,” he declared.
Judge Marilyn Zayas, candidate for Ohio Supreme Court, held integrity as a point of importance as well. In fact, her slogan is “Integrity, Impartiality, Independence”.
“The fight is real. You’ve already seen what happened to the fair districting that you voted for — that you have demanded — in order to have a fair opportunity to have your voice represented,” Zayas said in reference to the district remapping that she believes has shown clear bias. “I am running for the Supreme Court because each one of you deserves a justice that understands that integrity is part of the job every single day. That politics and outside influences has no place on the Supreme Court. When you are faithful to the law and faithful to the Constitution, you are going to be faithful to the community,” she concluded. Attorney general candidate Jeff Crossman conveyed similar sentiments in the way he called for accountability to officials in charge of the state.
“I just want kids that were like me growing up — single mom, very humble circumstances — to have the same opportunities in life we all need. But we can’t do that when we have such a corrupt state,” Crossman conveyed.
He went onto describe the largest corruption scandal in Ohio’s history that still has sent no one to prison yet, Crossman said. This is in reference to the Ohio nuclear bribery scandal in which FirstEnergy paid approximately $60 million to Generation Now, an organization controlled by ex-Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, Larry Householder, in exchange for a $1.3 billion bailout. “The attorney general has the jurisdiction, the rights, the ability, the resources, to actually conduct an investigation and he’s not doing it,” Crossman observed. “And that’s on top of what he went through this week, number one — accusing a 10-year-old rape victim of lying and misstating the law that she could’ve got care in Ohio when that’s not true. He knows that law is extreme.” Magdalene Markward, candidate for the 82nd district, centered her thoughts on the marginalized. “The attacks on our personal freedoms and rights happening throughout our Statehouse is a real issue. I don’t think we can solve other problems until we are all treated equally and with empathy,” Markward declared. Taylor Sappington, Ohio auditor candidate, told of his personal story of beating out corruption in his own hometown, Nelsonville. There were missing emails and financial records for payroll that he took notice of within the first week on the job. He immediately conducted an investigation against the town’s former deputy auditor, revealing a theft bust of $350,000 that was stolen from his city.
“I want to do for Ohio what I did for my hometown. I want to bust up public sector corruption. I want to get busy on day one. I want to have a public corruption task force in the auditor’s office. I want to audit JobsOhio. I want to check into the pensions and see why teachers aren’t getting the raises they deserve,” Sappington voiced.
“I want to get busy working for you because we deserve better, as Nan Whaley says to all of us,” he expressed.
