The Defiance County Democratic Party will be hosting its 10th annual Seven-County Democratic Party Family Picnic from 1-4 p.m. on July 24 at the UAW Park in Defiance.
The picnic will take place at the Defiance UAW 211 Park shelterhouse, 2120 Baltimore Road.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under the age of 10. This year's menu includes BBQ Chicken, burgers, side dishes and desserts.
The keynote speakers for this year's event will be the Democratic candidate for one of Ohio's two U.S. Senate seats in 2022, Rep. Tim Ryan; the chair of the Ohio Democratic Party, Liz Walters; and the Ohio House Representative, Paula Hicks-Hudson.
Ryan represents Ohio's 13th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, to which he was first elected in 2002 and has been re-elected nine times. He serves as a member of the House Appropriations Committee which controls the expenditure of money by the federal government.
Ryan plans to share his views on pressing issues and concerns for Ohio and the country.
Walters was elected chair of the Ohio Democratic Party by unanimous vote on Jan. 14, and is the first woman elected to the position. She has also served on the Summit County Council since February 2016 and as its president since Jan. 1, 2019.
Walters plans to speak about her vision for the Democratic Party touching on many of the issues that affect Ohio families and that are key to the Democratic platform.
Paula Hicks-Hudson, the first black female mayor of Toledo, now represents the 44th District (Lucas County). Paula holds a juris doctorate degree from the University of Iowa.
She will speak about key issues before the Ohio General Assembly affecting the urban and rural communities of northwest Ohio.
Tickets may be reserved by calling Charlie Bakle at 419-783-8436, or making checks payable to Defiance County Democratic Party and mailing to: Defiance County Democratic Party (DCDP), P.O. Box 421, Defiance, OH 43512.
The ordering deadline is Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.