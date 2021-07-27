On Saturday afternoon, caucuses of seven area counties of the Democratic Party in Ohio met for a picnic.
The United Auto Workers’ (UAW) 211 Park and Shelter house, was the site of the political rally/picnic from 1-4 p.m. where local residents met U.S. Senate candidate and current U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan; Ohio Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, who also serves as the Minority Whip; and Councilwoman Elizabeth Walters, from Summit County who, since January, is Chair of the Ohio Democratic Party.
Caucuses from Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, Fulton, Henry, Williams and Van Wert counties came together to meet some political candidates, network, do strategic planning and talk about issues affecting Ohio politics, such as “fair districting” — a plan that opposes gerrymandering. A few attendees from Lucas and Wood counties were also in attendance.
Walters started the event by motivating the crowd and then asking if there were any questions.
Connie Allgire, Defiance resident said: “Our county fairs are very important places for us to engage the public, and yet our own party is not present at them. What are you going to do?”
Walters was quick to note the reason the Democratic Party was not there was because the fairs require each organization that secures a booth to have liability insurance. According to her, each county must pay the cost of that coverage for the fair.
“We are working with the insurance and working on some solutions,” reported Walters.
A hot-button issue at the event zeroed in on fair districting. Susan Muenzer, progressive activist from Lucas County spoke at length about the need for fairness in voting districts.
Said Muenzer: “We have new rules for representational fairness. Write to your Ohio representative and senator and ask them to work fairly on the redistricting maps for Ohio.”
She then referred the crowd to the group, Fair Districts Ohio, that is supported by the League of Women Voters, Common Cause and the ACLU.
Hicks-Hudson also brought up the challenge of making fair districts for voting. She reported that the data from the redistricting commission must be submitted to the Ohio State House by Sept. 1 so that political districts may be drawn.
“This is going to be a challenge to get the information in August and to map out the districts by September,” Hicks-Hudson reiterated throughout her talk.
The maps for redistricting are being worked on now among both Republicans and Democrats. The Ohio legislature will get the finalized versions of the maps after the redistricting commission draws them up.
According to Article XI of the Ohio Constitution, the commission for redistricting shall consist of seven individuals: “the governor, the auditor, the secretary of state, one person appointed by the house (not the from the speaker’s party), one person appointed by the president of the senate, one person of the largest party in the senate by which the president of the senate is not a member.”
None of the members may be current holders of office in the Ohio legislature.
Hicks-Hudson, who was the first Black, woman mayor of Toledo, now represents Lucas County (Ohio’s 44th District) in the House. She focused on voting rights and fair districting, because she sees these two issues as important focus areas in Ohio.
“I believe Ohio is a blue state,” said Hicks-Hudson, “and when we go back to Columbus, we have lots of work to do, and we promise to work for you.”
Senate hopeful, Ryan, a Nile, Ohio native, stated his plan for leadership:
“When I got to Congress 20 years ago, I knew who I needed to fight for: families, unions, labor and communities.”
Throughout his speech, Ryan hit on American ideals such as hard work and fair wages, acknowledging at one point that, “We have to get back to our roots ... we are going to start respecting workers in the U.S. again.”
He repeatedly touched on issues that seemed to resonate with the crowd of about 150: income inequality, job security, wages and the technological divide.
“All I want to talk about is the workers of this country,” said Ryan. “We must double down on jobs of the future, and that means confronting climate change, broadband challenges, rebuilding the American economy and stop dividing.”
The issue of division brought the greatest reaction from the crowd, as Ryan added: “We have got to care about one another.”
After speaking, Ryan answered questions about his concern of the political and economic divide in the country.
“We don’t have to agree on everything, we just have to get along, we have to talk to one another,” he said.
Challenged with the constant divide created by ad hominem attacks, Ryan said that community building and conversation cannot happen by name calling.
Asked about his record in congress of bipartisan work, Ryan was quick to point out that he is in the top 10 of bipartisan work with colleagues.
He added: “We can argue about Dr. Seuss, or we can talk about the economy and jobs. I think the latter two are important.”
Ed Singer, Field Organizing Committee Chair of the Defiance County Democratic Party, and a local precinct rep who also helped organize the Saturday event, said that it was important to meet the candidates, and to continue to grow as a party.
“The (Democratic) party’s ‘strategic plan’ beginning in May, 2019, ... has been a purposeful effort to grow the county party.”
Singer noted that the county party has made strides in that direction.
“For the progress that the party has made since May 2019, all the credit should go to the party with all its leaders and volunteers,” said Singer. “This is all about moving forward together as a party and not about individual accolades.”
