• Defiance County

Dinner set:

There will be a Democratic Men's Dinner on Monday evening at the UAW Local 211 hall, 2120 Baltimore Road, Defiance. Guest speaker will be former Ohio Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner, who is running for a seat on the Ohio Supreme Court. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.

If the UAW votes to go on strike, the dinner event would likely be moved to the adjacent UAW Memorial Hall.

