One of two Democrats who’ve declared as candidates for the 2022 Ohio governor’s race visited Defiance Friday morning.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, 45, stayed overnight Thursday in Defiance and discussed politics at the North Clinton Street McDonald’s restaurant Friday morning before visiting The Crescent-News for an exclusive interview and continuing on to campaign stops in Williams, Henry and Fulton counties.
This was part of Whaley’s ongoing “Ohio Deserves Better 88 County Tour,” Defiance County being number 57.
Whaley chose not to seek re-election this November as Dayton’s mayor after two terms, instead deciding to give the governor’s seat a try. Why does she want to be the state’s top elected official?
“The reason why I decided to run for governor has a lot to do” with her time as mayor, she explained, “because what I have seen across the state is you have lots of local officials, regardless of party, working really hard for their communities or their counties and they don’t get any help from the Statehouse.”
Saying she is relying on an FBI assessment, Whaley claims the Ohio Statehouse is corrupt and “completely fixated on what goes in Capitol Square in Columbus and not what’s happening in Defiance or Lima or Dayton, and I think we need leadership that’s really about the communities that make up the state.
“Look, if it was working, we would be on the top of good lists and the bottom of bad, instead of on the top of bad and the bottom of good as a state,” she added, “and I think it’s that self interest and self-dealing that we’ve seen with just one group of people in charge, and by that I mean the lobbyists. I think that’s been the biggest issue for our state, and it’s not serving our communities well. So the decision to run comes from my experience as mayor, but I’m really, really tired of being forgotten and ignored by the Statehouse, and I think communities across the state feel that way.”
That said, she’ll have the coming months to campaign freed from her mayoral duties (which also include serving as president of the United States Conference of Mayors), first in the May primary where she’ll face at least one candidate and another mayor — Cincinnati’s John Cranley.
He also is a two-term mayor elected the same year (2013) as Whaley, who is the daughter of a General Motors worker.
Of Cranley, Whaley said: “We have a lot of the same positions, most of the same positions. I think the big difference between us is who we are: I’m working class. I’m the only person in this race who’s not a millionaire and come from a community that is one people don’t remember, or get confused with Toledo, for example.”
If she wins in May, Whaley will advance to the November election to face the Republican candidate. There are three declared GOP hopefuls at the moment: first-term Gov. Mike DeWine, former U.S. Congressman Jim Renacci and business owner Joe Blystone.
Opinions vary on DeWine’s chances for winning his party’s nomination, but if Whaley were to face him, she would surely take shots at his leadership capabilities. Asked her thoughts on DeWine, she said: “I just think he’s too weak. In the political moment he says he’s going to do the right thing, but when the rubber meets the road he’s afraid of the extremists in his party.”
So, if she’s elected, what should state government do?
“I think we need to invest in communities and invest in people, and kill the corruption,” Whaley said. “So you can’t do any of that until you completely have an overhaul at the Statehouse. So, the first thing I did when I announced was put together an anti-corruption plan ... putting a public accountability commission in, getting rid of the dark money that is plaguing the system ... .”
But to implement such strategies, Whaley understands the challenge as the Ohio General Assembly is dominated by Republicans. The lineup could change after the same election (November 2022) when the governor’s race will be decided, but at present the Ohio House is composed of 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats while the Ohio Senate has 25 Republicans and eight Democrats.
Calling recent Statehouse districts redrawn by the Ohio General Assembly “unconstitutional,” she is hopeful a legal challenge can change things up. Whaley realizes this would not change the Republican majority, but noted that districts could be redrawn in four years and the governor would have a seat at the table.
“As governor, I would not act as (DeWine) to just go along with whatever they’ve said to make the districts more fair, so there is a stake in that,” she said. “And, secondly, I do think there are some that are tired in both parties of just the extremist nature of the politics.”
As such, she said she would try to “to find that sweet spot. Unlike Mike DeWine, I’m not terrified of the state legislature. I think there’s a way forward.”
Whaley had announced a run for governor in 2018, but dropped out of the race after about seven months, endorsing then Democratic candidate Richard Cordray who DeWine defeated that year.
She is a native of Mooresville, Ind., a town of about 9,600 southwest of Indianapolis, but moved to Ohio to pursue a degree in chemistry at the University of Dayton, graduating in 1998.
Thereafter, she obtained a master’s degree in public administration from Wright State University in 2009, all the while serving on the Dayton City Commission which she was elected to in 2005.
Whaley and her husband, Sam Braun, lived in the Dayton neighborhood of Five Oaks.
