Democratic dinner
Jeff Long/C-N Photo

The Defiance Democratic Men’s Dinner was held Monday evening at the UAW Memorial Hall. Guest speaker was Jennifer Brunner, former Ohio secretary of state. Brunner is running for a seat on the Ohio Supreme Court. Attending the dinner were Charles Bake Jr. (left), Democratic county chairman; Brunner; and John Hancock, president of the Defiance County men’s group.

