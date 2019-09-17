Democratic dinner

The Defiance Democratic Men’s Dinner was held Monday evening at the UAW Memorial Hall. Guest speaker was Jennifer Brunner, former Ohio secretary of state. Brunner is running for a seat on the Ohio Supreme Court. Attending the dinner were Charles Bake Jr. (left), Democratic county chairman; Brunner; and John Hancock, president of the Defiance County men’s group.
