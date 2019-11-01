• Putnam County

Dementia program:

A program on dementia conversations and holiday tips with Linda Pollitz of the Alzheimer's Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fort Jennings Branch Library.

When someone shows signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. This program offers tips on how to have honest and caring conversations to address some of the most common issues as going to the doctor, driving, and making legal and financial plans. Get tips for the holidays as well.

Register by calling helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or online alz.org/CRF.

