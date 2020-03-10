DELTA — Numerous area fire departments were called to another fire at MetalX, 07300 Ohio 109, Delta, for the second time in six months.
Delta Fire Department was called to MetalX, a metal recycling facility, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday. Providing mutual aid were Toledo, Swanton, Wauseon, Liberty Center and Lyons fire departments. The facility is located near the North Star BlueScope Steel plant, just south of U.S. 20.
Smoke from the blaze was visible for many miles.
According to Sterling Rahe, the public information officer with Toledo Fire Department, heavy equipment operators were on the scene to separate the large piles of scrap, pulling away items that were not burning from those that were. Piles are reportedly 40-50 feet high.
Rahe noted that no injuries had been reported by early evening. Water and foam were being used to combat the fire. The cause was unknown.
The scrapyard was previously burning on Sept. 9, 2019, with dozens of area fire departments called to the scene at that time.
