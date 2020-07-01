WAUSEON — A Fulton County man was struck and killed in a car-pedestrian crash north of here early Wednesday morning.
The pedestrian, Aaron Zimmerman, Delta, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, Zimmerman was struck on Ohio 108, just south of County Road J in Dover Township.
A 2002 Toyota Camry driven by Kyle Knierim, Wauseon, was southbound on Ohio 108 and struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Knierim was not injured in the crash. Troopers reported Knierim was wearing a safety belt.
The crash is currently under investigation. Assisting at the scene were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Wauseon Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.