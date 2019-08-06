LYONS — A Fulton County man died from injuries sustained when his tractor overturned this weekend.
Killed in the farming incident was Roger Clausen, 74, 12435 Fulton County Road 10, Delta.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:01 a.m. Sunday, law enforcement was contacted by Clausen’s family members who couldn’t locate the man. His parked truck was found running along a farm field near Lyons. After further searching the area, deputies located an overturned tractor in a ditch in the 09000 block of County Road L, Lyons.
The sheriff’s office reported that the 1968 Case tractor reportedly attempted to turn onto a culvert to enter a field. The tractor flipped onto its top in the water-filled ditch when Clausen reportedly turned too tight and missed the edge of the culvert.
The cab of the tractor was crushed, trapping Clausen inside.
The date of the incident was likely Saturday, though law enforcement officers are unsure as to an actual time. The incident remains under investigation.
