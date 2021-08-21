What is expected to be a weeks-long delay will push back completion of a demolition project in the 100 block of Defiance’s Clinton Street.
All Excavating and Demolition, McComb, succeeded recently in separating the north side of the Spanky’s Bar building from one of several buildings taken in the 100 block’s west side. But according to Mayor Mike McCann, the city-contracted project took a little different turn because no footer foundations exist to build a support wall that is planned along Spanky’s north side.
However, this is not expected to be a major problem, according to McCann.
“What we discovered — and we were not surprised to discover that — is that there is no footer foundations underneath the Spanky’s building,” he explained. “There wasn’t any footer foundations under any of the other buildings really either, and we need some support there.”
As such local architect Jerry Overmier and an engineer conducted soil borings, the mayor said. They recommended placement of piers in the ground to support the new wall.
“Then they’ll pour a footer foundation around all of that and we’ll be good to go building the wall,” McCann added.
The cost is expected to exceed $10,000 while the work will be bid out separate from the contract with All Excavating and Demolition. (The contract cost for All’s services is $139,130 with state and federal emergency management funds covering 87 1/2% of this and the building purchase cost.)
The footer work isn’t expected to take long, but receiving approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency could take six weeks or more.
“It’s not a lot of money, it’s just going to take some time,” said McCann, although he did not have a solid cost estimate.
Either FEMA or the city is expected to pay the additional cost, he indicated, but that had not been determined as of Friday morning.
After taking down buildings just north of Spanky’s, All Excavating and Demolition also removed basements and filled in the remaining space with fill dirt. This eventually will be leveled and seeded, reflecting the existing grade which will slope from Clinton Street to the west.
The city has tentative plans to use the 100 block for additional riverfront development, already naming the future public space Gateway Park.
McCann reiterated during an interview Friday that his administration’s 2022 budget proposal to city council will include engineering for the park.
He roughly estimated this cost at $300,000-$400,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.