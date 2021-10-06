delaware township photo

John Fifer Jr. (left), firefighter/advanced EMT, and Santos Marroquin, firefighter/EMT, are pictured beside an EMS unit that will be among the equipment to be displayed during Delaware Township's openhouse Saturday. Commemorating the Delaware Township Fire and EMS service's 25th year, the event will be held from noon-4 p.m. at the fire department at The Bend Road and Ohio 18 just east of Sherwood. A few attractions will be featured, including Napoleon's smokehouse and Sparky the Fire Dog while chili and hot dogs will be available with a freewill donation. The 25th-year event had been scheduled last year, but was canceled due to the coronavirus situation.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

John Fifer Jr. (left), firefighter/advanced EMT, and Santos Marroquin, firefighter/EMT, are pictured beside an EMS unit that will be among the equipment  to be displayed during Delaware Township's openhouse Saturday. Commemorating the Delaware Township Fire and EMS service's 25th year, the event will be held from noon-4 p.m. at the fire department at The Bend Road and Ohio 18 just east of Sherwood. A few attractions will be featured, including Napoleon's smokehouse and Sparky the Fire Dog while chili and hot dogs will be available with a freewill donation. The 25th-year event had been scheduled last year, but was canceled due to the coronavirus situation.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments