A well-known barber in Defiance was treated to a tour of the National Barber Museum and Hall of Fame today, a place where he hopes to be inducted in the spring.
Delbert Hammon, 98, who has been a barber in Defiance for 70 years, was nominated for the National Barber Hall of Fame in Canal Winchester. The hall of fame board will be meeting to review inductions, with inductees being named in March, according to Dan Nutter, Hammon’s friend.
Nutter and his wife, Lorene, and Barb Welty took Hammon to the museum for a tour. The museum features barber chairs, poles, razors and other historical equipment, as well as information and photos of previous inductees. The museum, established in 1988, is operated by the Canal Winchester Area Historical Society.
The Nutters and Welty see Hammon on a regular basis as they all walk on the indoor track at the George M. Smart Center on the campus of Defiance College. Hammon walks 7 laps, the equivalent of just over a mile, five days a week.
“I have all of the paperwork to turn in (for the nomination),” said Nutter, in addition to a recorded oral history given by Hammon.
The World War II veteran shared that after leaving the U.S. Army, he went to Anderson Barber School in Toledo, graduating in 1946. His first job was an apprenticeship with Julius Leach at the former Crosby Hotel (where State Bank’s drive-thru currently is located.)
“There were 26 barbers and 16 shops when I came to town,” Hammon reminisced. A celebrity whose hair he cut was clown Emmett Kelly.
He still has a large board with dozens of photos of children who got their first haircut from him.
His last place of business was Hammon Barbershop on River Street in Defiance.
“The good Lord has been good to me,” said Hammon. He and his wife, Helen, raised two sons, Craig and Douglas. There are four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Helen passed away in March 2018. They were married for 75 years.
Cards of encouragement may be sent to Hammon in care of the Defiance Veterans Office at 1300 E. Second St., suite 102, Defiance 43512.
