Defiance’s wastewater treatment plant is safer these days, thanks to an equipment update during the past year.
The installation of ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection equipment into the treatment process at the city’s plant, located on Ohio 281 next to General Motors, is the reason.
Defiance City Council had approved a $2.15 million contract with Kirk Bros. Co., Findlay, in August 2019, and the installation was completed earlier this year, according to the city’s wastewater treatment plant superintendent, Mark Lehnert. This was far below the engineer’s estimate of $3.1 million.
The upgrade allowed the plant to replace dangerous chlorine gas with a much safer UV process in treating wastewater. Light bulbs emitting UV light zap E. coli as the plant effluent (treated wastewater) flows into the Maumee River, noted Lehnert.
“EPA doesn’t care how you disinfect as long as you meet their limits (on E. coli discharge),” said Lehnert. “Chlorine is the cheapest way to do it, but also the most dangerous. ... we’ve completely eliminated our chlorine gas. Ultraviolet is a lot more safe.”
Past problems occasionally surfaced when the one-ton chlorine cylinder tanks were being changed, he indicated.
More than one incident has occurred at the plant in the last decade. While none resulted in serious injuries to employees, some required plant evacuations.
“We had a pretty significant evacuation probably seven or eight years ago where we had 22 rescue vehicles,” he recalled. “We’ve had an incident or two where the valve wouldn’t shut off. We had incidents where we couldn’t get valves open. It was not a very safe situation that we were asking our workers to do. We were changing cylinders about once a week.
City firefighters in full turnout gear have assisted in the tank change-outs in the last couple years to be safe, according to Lehnert.
The new UV system that replaced the chlorine gas tanks has been working “very good” since going online in June.
“We have had no violations with our our E. coli leaving the plant since it went in,” he said.
The system won’t destroy all E. coli leaving the plant, but reduce the bacteria to levels acceptable to Ohio EPA and safe for persons who may come in contact with river water.
Lehnert thinks the system is more effective than chlorine.
“I personally think UV is more effective than chlorine,” he said. “What I saw for the four months we have had it running has made a real believer out of me that the UV is a very effective treatment.”
A few plant modifications were necessary to install the new UV system, according to Lehnert, including construction of a small building to house the mechanism.
As the system uses light, the UV bulbs have to be changed out, but he indicated that these may be good for a couple hundred thousand hours.
