The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum will be re-opening to the public on Thursday. Hours will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. every Thursday, and 1-4 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. Masks are not required, but are encouraged for those not vaccinated, or those who feel safer wearing them. The Tuttle Museum is located at 514 W. Third Street, Defiance.
The Tuttle features exhibits on the history of Defiance, including “Turnbull: Wheels, Wagons, and Motor Trucks,” and “Booze, Ballots, and a Better World: Women’s Activism in Defiance.” Defiance City Hall of Fame inductees for 2020 and 2021 are included in a display honoring their achievements. These exhibits were opened during 2020, but have not been available to the public during the museum’s pandemic closing.
A new exhibit opening June 3 focuses on Defiance Machine Works. According to a release from the museum:
In 1850, a young man arrived at a small foundry in Defiance to begin his apprenticeship as a molder. In a few years, Peter Kettenring would be managing the factory, and later bringing it to international prominence for its quality machinery. For almost a century, the Defiance Machine Works was a center of production and innovation in the manufacture of wood and metal working machinery. With items in our collection and others loaned for this exhibit, the Tuttle shares the history of DMW beginning with simple farm implements and tools, and developing through ever-increasing complexity and innovation to supplying machinery to industries around the world.
During WWI and WWII, DMW became a defense plant, winning an Army-Navy “E” award for excellence in production five times. The work force began to include women newly trained in the areas of production, engineering, and design. A drilling machine produced for Chrysler was later revealed to be a part of the development of the first atomic bomb.
Despite its exploration of new technologies for the growing field of plastic manufacturing, DMW closed in 1949, and its plant was sold to Glass Fibers of Waterville, now Johns Manville.
