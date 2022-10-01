They aren’t always popular with everyone, but traffic roundabouts that have come to Defiance have police support because of at least two points — they reduce speed, resulting in less serious crashes, and they improve traffic flow.
A smattering of opposition to them had been expressed at Defiance City Council meetings and elsewhere before the first roundabout was built in the city a few years ago.
Now, there are three — at Woodhurst and Palmer drives, South Jefferson Avenue and Palmer drives, and Ottawa and Cleveland avenues — with the possibility of more later, given the state’s apparent preference for them. (The most recent roundabout — at Ottawa and Cleveland — opened about one year ago while the other two have been in operation longer.)
Roundabouts — a traffic curiosity not that long ago — are a common feature in metro areas and have been established recently in parts in between. They eliminate stop signs and stop lights at intersections and reduce speeds, thus decreasing the severity of crashes within them.
According to Defiance police records, nine crashes — seven of them involving two vehicles and two concerning just one vehicle — have been recorded in the city’s roundabouts since 2018.
A 10th incident in a roundabout involved a vehicle that was reportedly forced off the street by another driver who cut someone off, resulting in two damaged tires. This was recorded as a driving complaint and not a crash.
“Possible” minor injuries were reported in only two of the crashes while the rest were recorded as non-injury accidents.
Four of the 10 crashes/complaints were reported at Jefferson and Palmer avenues while three were recorded at the Woodhurst/Palmer roundabout and three more at the Ottawa/Cleveland roundabout.
Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer believes the traffic control devices are functioning as advertised and making these intersections — particularly Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, where speeds were sometimes higher as motorists entered town — more safe.
“When we first got them a lot of people were apprehensive about them,” he said. “... I think they’re good. It helps to slow traffic in the area. They’ve been effective reducing the number of crashes and injuries once the public started getting acclimated to them. ... Other than typical driver errors, they’ve been really good, especially after sporting events and school functions,” he said.
“The reduction in injury crashes at our three roundabout locations are encouraging and are exactly what we would have expected,” added Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow.
Defiance’s roundabouts are basic as these traffic control devices go. Although the Jefferson/Palmer roundabout has more than one lane, the other two are even simpler.
This isn’t always the case in metro areas where roundabouts might have two lanes or more.
“Ours are a lot simple to negotiate rather than larger roundabouts where you have multiple lanes,” said Shafer.
The rules of traveling in a roundabout are fairly simple.
Because roundabouts do not utilize stop signs and traffic lights, vehicles flow through them continuously at much reduced speeds. They do, however, have yield signs, meaning drivers that have not yet entered a roundabout must yield to vehicles that already have.
“If someone’s in the roundabout already they have the right of away,” said Shafer. “If they’re in it they have the right of way. That’s where most of the crashes wind up being — somebody doesn’t yield to someone already in the roundabout.”
New roundabouts — completed with a stamped concrete (resembling brick) “apron” or shoulder outlining the circular center — are built at some expense. Defiance’s Ottawa/Cleveland roundabout was built at a cost of $2.4 million, for example, relying primarily on state grant funds.
In future years, the concrete and asphalt will require some degree of maintenance. According to Sprow, the asphalt may last 12 years, but the concrete should last about 50 years.
She noted other intersections in Defiance where future roundabouts are being considered. These include Ayersville and Cleveland avenues, the entrance to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital on Ralston Avenue, and Ralston and Harding Street.
