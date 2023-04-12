traps

Two of the 90 animal traps purchased by the City of Defiance for a spay/neuter clinic scheduled Monday in Defiance are on display on this photo next to the former Office Max building on Stadium Drive. The building and parking lot will be used for the clinic.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Monday is the day for the first of two special efforts by the Fort Defiance Humane Society — backed by taxpayer funding — to try to do something about Defiance's feral cat population.


