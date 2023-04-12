Monday is the day for the first of two special efforts by the Fort Defiance Humane Society — backed by taxpayer funding — to try to do something about Defiance's feral cat population.
A mobile spay/neuter clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday at the former Office Max location on Stadium Drive.
The "trap, neuter, release" program will rely on volunteers to capture cats the day before (Sunday) with traps provided by the City of Defiance — 90 have been purchased — take them to the Office Max site and then release them back into their environment on Tuesday after being held on Monday to recover from surgery.
The humane society's executive director, Lisa Weaner, told The Crescent-News Tuesday afternoon that about 25 volunteers have signed up to help out for the three-day event.
Traps can be picked up outside of the Office Max building — vacant for years and provided as a temporary venue for the clinic by the Isaac family — between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Weaner said volunteers who pick up the traps will be instructed how to use them and supplied with cat food as bait.
On Monday, the firm Rascal Unit will show up at the Office Max site with an RV-like vehicle 33 feet long, according to Weaner, in which veterinarians will provide the spay/neuter services. This is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but Rascal Unit plans to work until finished, she indicated, so the ending time could be different than the 6 p.m. that's being advertised.
While spaying/neutering is the Rascal Unit's focus Monday, its vets may have to take some time treating cats with sickness as well, Weaner explained.
The cats will be held inside the Office Max building on Monday, fed and watered, before the volunteers will take them back into their environment.
Volunteers will have to sign for the traps and their names will be placed on them before they are returned after the event, according to Weaner.
She noted that the first clinic may have some learning experiences, but hopes to have these worked out for a second one on Sept. 25 that will be conducted by Rascal Unit in the same manner.
"This is our first time, so I'm sure there will be a lot of learning here," said Weaner. "We're trying to plan for everything we can plan for."
She added that hopefully officials will be "smarter on the second one (clinic in September)."
What will be considered a successful clinic?
"The plan is you set 70 to 90 traps in the hopes to get 50 to 70 cats," Weaner said. "In my mind I feel like if we can get 50 (spay/neuter surgeries) done and a lot of learning along the way that we're just going to be better at the next one."
She added that officials will "adjust accordingly."
Weaner advised cat owners to keep their pets inside on Sunday so are not inadvertently trapped.
City council has allocated $15,000 to cover the cost of both clinics this year.
