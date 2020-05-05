Defiance’s city street cracksealing program began Monday, and will continue this week weather permitting.
Streets which will receive this treatment to extend pavement life include: Indian Bridge Lane, Baltimore Road, Holgate Avenue, Third Street, Division Street, Perry Street, Deatrick Street, Tuendawie Avenue, Harrison Avenue, Jackson Avenue, Harding Street, Louden Street, Louden Street, Charles Street, Van Buren Street and Union Street.
These streets will remain accessible, but motorists may experience delays in the construction areas, according to the city.
Streets with parking on them will be notified of “no parking” times by the contractor the day previous to the work being performed, with posted signage displaying the no parking hours.
