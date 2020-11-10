Strategic plans have been approved by Defiance’s municipal government more than once over the past several decades.
But the one formed by the city in 2018 and approved by city council is a little different. It has been more of a living document with six active committees meeting regularly and addressing specific areas in the plan, known as community “pillars.”
Six of these — connectivity, culture/education, economic development, health/wellness, housing and perception (of Defiance) — were mentioned in the plan. Their related committees are each composed of several community members, including some in present or past leadership positions in Defiance.
The discussions may not necessarily have yet produced a break-through idea that changed how the city does business or can be directly attributable to a major project that has come to fruition, but Mayor Mike McCann — who pushed for the strategic planning sessions that resulted in the document — said their value is in what might happen.
“... sooner or later you’ll meet or discuss something and somebody will have a good idea and that idea can be put into (practice),” said McCann who is finishing the first year of his second, four-year term. “If you don’t meet regularly and talk about vision then there are never any new ideas. ... The strategic planning process was really an opportunity to network with all residents of Defiance ... and bringing those people together and brainstorming. It was a very good process for me. I won’t be surprised if we do it in another two to three years.”
The pillar committee meetings had been held in person, but this may be hampered by the coronavirus situation. So, upcoming meetings may have to be held via Zoom electronic technology.
But they will continue.
One person who’s been involved in the process is Liz Keel, an employee of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) for nearly 25 years.
She takes a leadership role in the housing pillar, as the Defiance-based MVPO group is very involved with grant programs concerning low- to moderate-income housing in the area. She has a pretty good feel for housing prospects at all levels throughout Defiance and some experience with watching strategic plans unfold, or not.
“I really enjoy the strategic planning,” she said. “It was kind of eye-opening. Typically, you do it (create a strategic plan) and that’s it, but I think that each committee (pillar) is coming together.”
Noting the composition of the housing pillar group — which includes such professionals as bankers, realtors and those who might develop residential housing — Keel observed that “we have just different people on our committee discussing how we can make things happen.”
Too, she noted that the strategic plan process allows interaction among the different pillar groups “on what ideas we can do to keep our community moving forward.”
One topic which Keel’s pillar group — and others — have been discussing is potential uses of the former 1918 school building on Arabella Street. This process — and related legal work for its clear acquisition by the city — continues, with city officials putting together a brochure to help market the property.
Leadership positions in the five other pillar committees are:
• connectivity: Carrie Wetstein, executive director of United Way of Defiance County.
• culture and education: former Defiance Mayor Rita Kissner; Dr. Richanne Mankey, Defiance College president; and Bob Morton, Defiance City Schools superintendent.
• economic development: Jerry Hayes, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) executive director; Carla Hinkle, CIC workforce development manager; and John Lehner, city finance director.
• health and wellness: Jamie Gerken, Defiance County health commissioner; and Doug Bush, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital president.
• perception: Luis Rivera, member of Next Gen Defiance; and Kirstie Mack, Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau executive director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.